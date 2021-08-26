Woodworker Creates a Lamp Featuring a Beautifully Woodturned ‘One Ring’ From ‘The Lord of the Rings’

French woodworker Olivier Gomis (previously) crafted a beautiful lamp out of a replication of the “One Ring” from the legendary J.R.R. Tolkien trilogy The Lord of the Rings.

To accomplish this, Gomis utilized maple wood which he sanded, shaped, and woodturned into a ring before staining it and etching the iconic phrase “Ash nazg durbatulûk, ash nazg gimbatul, ash nazg thrakatulûk, agh burzum-ishi krimpatul” (“One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them”).

While the lamp looks really cool, Gomis was a little dissatisfied with the results and promises to keep working on it.

I used maple and curly maple veneer. Took 53 hours to make. I originally wanted to make the outside curved, like a true ring, but I couldn’t make the veneer compliant enough. …I’m also not super happy about my staining job. It was my first time using one. Maybe one day I will make version two, with a more uniform grain and if possible no visible glue seams.

