A Bold Woodpecker With Expensive Taste Tentatively Taps on the Windshield of a Tesla Model 3

When proud Tesla Model 3 owner Andre Mercier returned to his car at the Upper Pines Campground in Yosemite National Park, he immediately noticed the presence of a gorgeous pileated woodpecker, who appeared to be very interested in something about the car (perhaps the faux wood dashboard). Mercier nervously watched as the woodpecker rounded the doors and headed toward the windshield. Despite the Mercier’s verbal protestations, the bold bird tentatively tapped on the glass a couple of times. Much to the man’s relief, however, the glass didn’t shatter and the bird lost interest in the car, flying off to the nearest tree.
Yeah, do it to the tree, not to my car.
via Digg