The Wonderfully Diverse Array of Birds Within the Woodpecker Family

As part of their Wonderful World of Woodpeckers course, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology talked about the differences between the diverse array of birds in the Picidae family.

You probably know a woodpecker when you see one, but did you know there are more than 230 species from all over world? Explore the diversity of woodpeckers big and small in this video.

via Nag on the Lake