German postproduction company PX Group created an absolutely incredible animation that features a computer-generated city skyline that’s carved into a remnant wooden stump of a tree. This short piece was made for the German environmental advocacy group Robin Wood and in partnership with ad agency Thjnk. The message is extremely powerful.

Every day a forest the size of New York is destroyed.

Here’s a behind the scenes short showing how the animation was created.

via Nag on the Lake