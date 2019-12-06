A Beautiful Wooden Mayan Calendar Mechanical Puzzle

Wood Trick is featuring a really beautiful Mayan Calendar mechanical puzzle. The kit includes 73 pop-out wood ply pieces that seamlessly fit together without tools nor glue and when put together correctly, can tell time through the year 2044, which hopefully will not be the end of the world.

Be calm, our calendar will not predict the end of the world and other apocalyptic phenomena, our calendar will serve you as an excellent addition to the interior of your home, as well as help you always be aware of what today is the day of the week, month, year and date.

via The Awesomer