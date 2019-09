Wood Marble Machine (previously) has created an absolutely incredible motion machine that uses a variety gears and lifts (plus gravity and inertia) to endlessly push multiple marbles up, down and over numerous tracks on three different sides. When the entire machine is put into motion, it emits a mesmerizing sound just like rain.

Kits for this machine and others are available for purchase through the Wood Marble Machine website.

Plans for each kit are also available