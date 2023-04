‘Wonderwall’ Performed as a 1991 Nirvana Song

Multi-instrumentalist Otu of Moonic Productions performed the ubiquitous Oasis song “Wonderwall” as if it were produced as a song from the 1991 Nirvana album Nevermind.

This is what Oasis – Wonderwall would sound like if Nirvana made a cover with Nevermind production.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk