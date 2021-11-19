The Warmhearted Women Who Raise Orphaned Baby Wombats Until They’re Can Be Released Into the Wild

Geobeats Animals visited with Sharon Woodward and Lindy Butcher of ACT Wildlife in Canberra, Australia. These two wonderful women rescue tiny baby wombats who have been orphaned or rejected. As they explain, wombats are pouch animals and need special care in order to ensure their proper development. This includes around-the-clock bottle feedings, incubator time, and lots of snuggling. The women focus on two of their rescues – Tina and Sylvie. Sylvie, who is a bit older than Tina, had to get used to having a baby sister around.

Sylvie was a little bit miffed when Tina arrived because she hadn’t actually seen a wombat before that took a little while for them to get to know each other.

Since then, the two wombats have become good friends and will soon be ready to be released out into the wild, a bittersweet idea for the two women.

I find it an honor to be able to do this you can’t help but love them and they give you love back up until they get to that touchy teenage age. As they get older they start to separate from you and this is going to be harder with these two because they are just so loving and so adorable.