How the Women in John Krasinski’s Life Encouraged Him to Keep Pushing Himself Further in His Career

In a friendly interview with Stephen Colbert, the affable actor John Krasinski talked about how the women in his life have had a profound effect upon his success. He shared his mom encouraged him to not give up acting just three weeks before he got the part as Jim Halpert in The Office and how his wife, Emily Blunt, encouraged him to direct the hit film A Quiet Place after stating that he wanted to rewrite the script. Krasinski also mentioned his new action series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan a bit. Before going to break, Colbert issued an ominous statement to Krasinski.

Well, we’ve got to take a little bit of break right here. I’ve got a little beef with you that i want to settle when we come back. Nothing serious, but we’ve got to settle it.

On the other side of the break, Colbert confronted Krasinski about his sudden transition from sweet comedy guy to tough action man, which eventually came to hilarious hallway blows.