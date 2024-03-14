Baby Wombat Adorably Rubs Butt Against Hiker’s Pole

@jessbennyadventures_

When a baby wombat twerks on your hiking pole! This absolutely made my day! #tasmania #wombat #fyp #wildlife #australianwildlife #cuteanimals #funnanimals #animalsoftiktok

? Gods creation – daniel.mp3

Adventurers Jess and Benny captured adorable footage of a baby wombat in Tasmania rubbing their little butt against Jess’ hiking pole.

When a baby wombat twerks on your hiking pole!

While this was a wonderful sight to behold, the wombat might have thought the pole was a threat, as this charming twerk is actually a wombat’s main source of defence. There are very few nerve endings in their buttocks, so it doesn’t hurt them when they attack their enemies from the backside.

Wombats main force of defence is using their butt to crush their enemies from entering their den.

The Pair Encounters Wombats Regularly on Their Hikes

@jessbennyadventures_

That feeling when you get that itch Oh yeah wombat #cuteanimals #fyp #wombat #funnyanimals #animalsoftiktok

? Oh Yeah – Ferris Bueller

@jessbennyadventures_

I could watch wombats all day! #tasmania #fyp #wombat #animalsoftiktok #cuteanimals #wildanimals #wombatfam #wildanimals

? Distance – TWO LANES
@jessbennyadventures_

An adult wombat usually grows to about a metre long – the same as a medium-sized dog. They can weigh up to 40 kilograms, and have wide, strong feet which are great for digging! #tasmania #fyp #wombat #animalsoftiktok #cuteanimal #nature #wildlife

? hendriksvibes – hendriksvibes
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Meh.com is like Woot, but without Amazon

You know Woot? One day, one deal and all of that? Amazon bought it in 2010, and…added a ton of other crap to it.

You can still get that one classic daily deal from Meh.com. In fact, Meh.com was founded by the creators of Woot. Just one deal, a fun community, and…it’s not Amazon.

Head on over and see today’s Meh.com deal.

Recent Posts