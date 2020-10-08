Rescued Wombat Gleefully Plays With His New Toys

A rescued wombat named Maxi who lives at Two Songs Sanctuary in Port Lincoln, South Australia was given an adorable light blue teddy bear. Maxi immediately took a moment to sniff out the plush ursine before gleefully putting it into his mouth and began thrashing about. Every few moments, Maxi stopped to take a breath every few seconds and then resumed beating the poor toy against a log in the yard.

Earlier that day, Maxi was also given a little squeak toy. Maxi spent a bit of time with it before giving in to an adorable case of the zoomies that led him straight out of the yard.