Rescued Wombat Gleefully Plays With His New Toys

A rescued wombat named Maxi who lives at Two Songs Sanctuary in Port Lincoln, South Australia was given an adorable light blue teddy bear. Maxi immediately took a moment to sniff out the plush ursine before gleefully putting it into his mouth and began thrashing about. Every few moments, Maxi stopped to take a breath every few seconds and then resumed beating the poor toy against a log in the yard.
Earlier that day, Maxi was also given a little squeak toy. Maxi spent a bit of time with it before giving in to an adorable case of the zoomies that led him straight out of the yard.
Maxi meets his noisy toy and loves it.