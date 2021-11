Woman Hilariously Rates the Random Items That Her Cat Brings to Her While She’s Sitting on the Couch

Taryn Troutman quite hilariously rates the random array of items that her cat Coconut brings over to her while she’s sitting on the couch. These items include a stray string bean, an almond, a bag of razzles, various hair ties, and bracelets. The items that received the highest scores, however, were Coconut’s favorite toys, Snakee and Dinosaur.

Troutman also rated the way Coconut sleeps.

