Woman Lovingly Plays Guitar for an Affectionate Cow

Luiza Willers of Santuário Amor que Salva sat down with an affectionate cow named Joaquim and serenaded him with her guitar. As he listened, Joaquim became sleepy, laid his beautiful little head on Willers lap, and snuggled her as she played for him.

This appears to be a regular occurrence around the farm.

Willers also plays guitar for other cows at the Sanctuary, particularly one named Cecilia.

via Everlasting Blort