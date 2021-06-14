An Exaggerated Parody of a Woman Giving a Tour of the Design Choices She Made in Her Suburban Home

Comedian Trey Kennedy did a fun, exaggerated parody tour of a suburban house given a very proud owner who did the decorating herself. Kennedy, who was portraying a woman named Donna, share the inspiration behind her vision, focusing a great deal on pre-printed affirmations and signs that the owner felt added humor and personality within the home.

Hi, I’m Donna, and welcome to my suburban home. come on in. I’d love to give you tour of my home today. I’m not an interior designer but I did decorate it so you be the judge. Follow me and just know my look was kind of like farmhouse meets second-grade classroom. I think you’re gonna love it.

Kennedy previously did a fairly spot-on parody of a teenage girl going to TJ Maxx.

