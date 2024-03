Woman Accidentally Gets Swallowed Into Sofa Bed While She Was Setting It Up

Challaborough Bay Holiday Park worker Dani Garland accidentally got swallowed into a convertible sofa bed while she was setting it up so her co-worker would have a place to sleep. Garland was incredibly amused by the incident, as she could not stop laughing (or snorting) from inside the bed.

Dani Garland, 25, was ‘swallowed’ by the sofa bed while making her friend Shay Stock’s bed at the holiday park where they work.