The Iconic Scarecrow and Tin Man Scenes From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Remastered in Amazing 4K Ultra HD

Film editor Oriel Malik has remastered two iconic scenes from the 1939 technicolor film The Wizard of Oz in 4K Ultra HD. The first scene features Dorothy’s (Judy Garland) colorful first meeting with the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger). The second features Dorothy’s meeting with the Tinman (Jack Haley). Both remastered scenes make them feel more modern than they actually are.

Malik also remixed the legendary black and white scene in which Dorothy sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” in 4K.