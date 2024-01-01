An Ethereal Timelapse Featuring Five Years of Nature Freezing Over for the Winter

Filmmaker Jamie Scott created “Winter”, an ethereal timelapse film that encompasses five years of nature freezing at a frenetic pace. The scenery is punctuated with a lovely soundtrack provided by Jim Perkins.

Winter is my third seasonal time-lapse film and the second collaboration with composer Jim Perkins. It is the culmination of 5 years of shooting across New York State and Montreal, Canada.

We previously wrote Scott’s film “Fall“, which encompassed six months of the changing colors of Central Park and his beautiful companion piece “Spring“. Scott stated that this was the most difficult of his films, as he shot footage in upstate New York and in Canada, where the cold season challenge him and his equipment.

Because of the nature of snow falling and ice freezing, Winter is more frenetic and fast-paced than my other 2 films. It is by far the hardest piece I have ever produced. At times I was shooting with up to 6 cameras and 4 sliders. I also lost 2 drones in the process.