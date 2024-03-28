Gorgeous 4K Footage of a Winter Starling Murmuration Swooping Over the Yorkshire Wetlands

Prolific wildlife artist and documentarian Robert E Fuller captured gorgeous 4k footage of a giant winter starling murmuration swooping over the Ripon City Wetlands in Yorkshire, England at dusk. Fuller mentioned that it was quite a sight to behold.

Starling murmurations are one of Britain’s greatest wildlife spectacles. Studies suggest the birds congregate in great swirling masses to confuse predators. This was filmed at Ripon City Wetlands, a wildlife reserve managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust