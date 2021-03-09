A Nostalgic Winnie the Pooh and Friends LEGO Set

LEGO builder Ben Adler submitted a nostalgic LEGO Ideas design for a Winnie the Pooh themed LEGO set that has since been turned into an official LEGO set. Adler stated that he wanted to capture the magic of Pooh from his childhood and share it with his and other children.

The set contains 1,265 pieces and features the five iconic characters of the classic stories: Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and Rabbit minifigures, plus an Eeyore LEGO figure, a buildable red balloon, and a full instruction kit to assist novice builders. The set is available for pre-order for an April 1, 2021 release.