Wing Walker Woman Climbs From One Plane to Another to Make a Mid-Air Tire Change in 1926

Classic 1926 footage from British Pathé shows daring wing walker Gladys Ingle climbing from one plane to another to change out a faulty tire in mid-air without a parachute or any safety gear. Ingle, who was the only woman member of the 13 Flying Black Cats, had no fear of heights whatsoever.

Gladys Ingle is preparing to “change” from Bon MacDougall’s Jenny to Art Goebel’s Jenny, January 1926. During her career, Gladys made more than 300 plane changes without a slip.

Here’s the footage from the same event that was colorized.

