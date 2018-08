Musician John D. Boswell, who’s also known as “Melodysheep“, has brilliantly re-imagined the soundtrack from the iconic 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory as a colorful chill-hop video. This beautifully edited remix employs both scenes and music from the film and features the late, great comedian Gene Wilder singing lead.

If willy wonka was into chill-hop. A track from my new album coming later this year. RIP Gene Wilder. …We are the music makers. And we are the dreamers of dreams.