The Powerful Force of a Raging Wildfire Tornado Pulls a Fire Hose 200 Feet Straight Up Into the Air

While on the job in Vanderhoof, firefighter M. C. Schidlowsky of the British Columbia Wildfire Service captured terrifying footage of a powerful wildfire tornado grabbing a hose from the hands of fellow firefighters and shooting it 200 feet straight into the air. Despite their best efforts to retrieve the hose intact, the hose immediately succumbed to the intense heat of the firestorm and melted.

Fire tornado destroyed our line. It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it. That’s definitely a first. It got over 200ft tall but the smoke was too think to see it clearly on video.

via Caters Clips