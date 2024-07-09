How Wild Haggis Play an Important Part in Keeping the Scottish Highlands Lush and Green

The Haggis Wildlife Foundation, who previously offered a safety guide to the traditional Scottish art of “Haggis Hunting”, explained via a wonderful David Attenborough impression, how the elusive haggis live, how different varieties of haggis play their part in keeping Scottish Highlands lush and green, and how their existence is threatened by everyday skeptics and inattentive hikers.

These elusive creatures are notoriously difficult to spot. They’re most active at dusk and dawn when they emerge to forage for their favorite foods: wild herbs, oats and the occasional nip of whiskey left behind by careless hikers. Conservation efforts are underway to prot protect these whimsical creatures and their habitat from the encroachment of skepticism