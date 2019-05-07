Why Train Wheels Require a Rigid Conical Shape

A researcher from the Civil Engineering Department at RWTH Aachen University in Aachen, Germany visually demonstrates scenarios in which different wheels are tested on a short, curvy metal track. The conclusion made is that train wheels require a rigid conical shape with a flange to keep the ride smooth.

The model explains the interaction between railway wheels and railway tracks. It is shown how design features such as a conical tread, a rigid axle, and a flange are necessary to impede jamming and override. Together they prevent the wheel, and consequently the train, from derailing.

via Boing Boing