The Possible Physiological and Genetic Reasons Why Cilantro Tastes Like Soap to Some People

The experts at ACS Reactions took an animated look into cilantro, the leafy herb that draws rather strong reactions from those who’ve tasted it. For those who love the taste, no problem. For those who don’t, there may be physiological and even genetic reasons why cilantro can taste either bitter or soapy.
Cilantro bears the burden of being one of the most divisive herbs known to humankind. Lots of people love its aromatic quality while others are totally repulsed by it. …here’s where it gets interesting. Among that group of haters is a subgroup who literally can’t help but hate it. They may have a genetic mutation that makes it so these folks describe the taste of cilantro as soapy.
Cilantro–the Benedict Cumberbatch of taco toppings. Here's why some people hate it, while others love it: https://t.co/kfBRZNXmf7 pic.twitter.com/1ZC03CpH4c
— Reactions (@ACSReactions) December 12, 2017