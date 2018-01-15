Certain Specific Issues and Behaviors That Can Impede a Person’s Ability to Fall Asleep Quickly

If you find it hard to get some Z’s you might be a werewolf …well probably not but a recent study did find that people might have a harder time sleeping during a full moon. Their participants took about five minutes longer to fall asleep and had a 30% decrease in deep sleep and they slept around 20% less when there was a full moon. Maybe that’s why those lycanthropes are always hungry, they’re just tired.

In a highly attentive episode, Life Noggin , narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko addresses some conditions, issues and behaviors that may impede a person’s ability to falling asleep quickly . These concerns include consuming too much caffeine, eating protein too late in the day, the temperature of the room, the environment being to loud or too quiet, the use of electronic devices too close to bedtime and even the phases of the moon.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!