Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why Blood Comes in So Many Colors Within Different Species of the Animal Kingdom

by at on

Rainbow of Blood Colors

In a sanguine episode of Anna’s Science Magic Show Hooray!, host Anna Rothschild (previously) of both Washington Post Science and Gross Science fame, used paint-dipped gloves to visually show and tell why different species have different colors of blood. Humans have bright red blood, but without the oxygen carrying protein of heme (the very same protein Impossible Foods has extracted from plants), human blood is more of a dark brick red. The blood of certain lizards is green due to a waste product that circulates through their body, seemingly to fight off blood infections, while certain mollusks have blue blood.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP