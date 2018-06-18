Why Blood Comes in So Many Colors Within Different Species of the Animal Kingdom

In a sanguine episode of Anna’s Science Magic Show Hooray!, host Anna Rothschild (previously) of both Washington Post Science and Gross Science fame, used paint-dipped gloves to visually show and tell why different species have different colors of blood. Humans have bright red blood, but without the oxygen carrying protein of heme (the very same protein Impossible Foods has extracted from plants), human blood is more of a dark brick red. The blood of certain lizards is green due to a waste product that circulates through their body, seemingly to fight off blood infections, while certain mollusks have blue blood.
In the animal kingdom, blood comes in rainbow of colors.https://t.co/XO3mWADYMx pic.twitter.com/i3xfvqGtKD
— Anna Rothschild (@Anna_Rothschild) June 14, 2018
