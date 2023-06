Engineer Builds Inventive Wheelless Bicycle

Engineer Sergii Gordieiev of The Q, who enjoys experimenting with the physics of bikes, built a truly inventive wheelless bicycle. To accomplish this feat, Gordieiev crafted a long treaded channel that was attached to both ends. The back tread was also connected to an additional chain on the bike. This all allowed him to propel forward with each pedal turn.

This bike doesn’t have wheels at all. Why did we do it? Just for fun.