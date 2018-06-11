Simon’s Cat Logic Offers Helpful Advice on What to Do When Your Beloved Cat Goes Missing

In an unretained episode of Simon’s Cat Logic, animator Simon Toland and animal behaviorist Nicky Trevorrow explain what to do when your cat goes missing, the best places to first look, what items to leave out to encourage the cat to return and how best to spread the word. Toland spoke from experience when his own beloved cat Teddy got lost for a bit.

Simon talks of Teddy disappearing, while Nicky shares advice on what to do. Has your cat ever gone missing? A cat (or any pet) going missing is an extremely stressful and anxious time. We hope the advice in this film helps people locate their pets quickly and safely! …It’s amazing that the lengths you go to for your pets! …So, Teddy going missing for those few days was very scary. But, it all worked out well in the end and and it gave me an idea for new Simon’s Cat film.

The Teddy adventure gave Toland a perfect theme for a Simon’s Cat Short episode.