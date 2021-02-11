Laughing Squid

Amusing Animation About the Plot of ‘The Mandalorian’ Based Solely on Friends’ Twitter Posts About the Series

Emmy-winning husband and wife animation team of Lindsay and Alex Small-Butera, collectively known as SmallBu, created an amusing animation that imagines the plot of The Mandalorian based solely on what their friends posted on Twitter about the series.

If the animators have truly not seen the show, then they’ve come incredibly close to replicating the narrative without first-hand knowledge.

