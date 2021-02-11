Amusing Animation About the Plot of ‘The Mandalorian’ Based Solely on Friends’ Twitter Posts About the Series

Emmy-winning husband and wife animation team of Lindsay and Alex Small-Butera, collectively known as SmallBu, created an amusing animation that imagines the plot of The Mandalorian based solely on what their friends posted on Twitter about the series.

What I think the Mandolorian is About.

If the animators have truly not seen the show, then they’ve come incredibly close to replicating the narrative without first-hand knowledge.

via Miss Cellania