Amusing Animation About the Plot of ‘The Mandalorian’ Based Solely on Friends’ Twitter Posts About the Series

@smallbuanimation
What I think the Mandolorian is About #mandolorian #themandolorian #StarWars #babyyoda #grogu #animation #funny #cute #parody #fyp
Emmy-winning husband and wife animation team of Lindsay and Alex Small-Butera, collectively known as SmallBu, created an amusing animation that imagines the plot of The Mandalorian based solely on what their friends posted on Twitter about the series.
What I think the Mandolorian is About.
If the animators have truly not seen the show, then they’ve come incredibly close to replicating the narrative without first-hand knowledge.
via Miss Cellania