Mark Hamill Responds in Character to a Young Patient Asking What The Joker Would Think of Luke Skywalker

While participating in the Make March Matter fundraiser for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the great Mark Hamill responded to a question from a young patient who wanted to know what The Joker thought of Luke Skywalker. Hamill responded deliciously in character.

Luke Skywalker, eh? I’m not really fond of Jedi. In fact, I hate them.

Hamill then let out such an evil laugh that his new puppy Molly started barking. He then brought Molly up to the camera to introduce her to the world.

Hamill also talked about Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) asking him if he was too short to be a Stormtrooper.

Aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper? That’s what Princess Leia said to me when she saw me in my stormtrooper outfit. …Believe me, I’ve been teased about that all my life.

Hamill also stated that it had to be a special occasion for him to do his “Joker” voice.