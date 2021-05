Actress and comedian Holly Hudson, who was raised in Ohio and lives in London, quite hilariously acted out some very common polite British conversational phrases and decoded what they actually mean. For example, “Could we consider some other options?” actually means “Your idea sucks…”.

What the British Say vs. What They Mean…

Hudson added a second part to this humorous insight.

Hudson also poked some fun at the U.S. as well.

via Digg