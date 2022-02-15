Using AI Facial Technology to Imagine What Famous Musicians Who Died Young Might Look Like Today

Historicly took a look at eight musicians who sadly died at a young age and used AI technology to imagine what they might look like in the present day.

Who would they look like today? Could they be in the charts? Who knows. Would they still be playing their own instruments and signing?

The musicians included in the list are John Denver who died at age 53, Hank Williams who died at age 29, Janis Joplin who died at age 27, Del Shannon who died at age 55, John Coltrane who died at age 40, Peter Ham of Badfinger who died at age 27, and John Lennon who died at age 40.