What the Geography of the Earth Will Look Like in 300 Million Years

Blake de Pastino of PBS Eons looks at what the geography of the Earth will look like in the deep future, about 300 million years from now.

We spend a lot of time here on Eons looking backwards into deep time, visiting ancient chapters of our planet’s history. But this time, we’re taking a look towards the deep future. After all, the story is far from over.

Essentially, new continents will be formed as the tectonic plates shift closer or change direction. A 2022 study used supercomputer simulations to model tectonic plate movement far into the future and the result was a brand new continent called Amasia that brings a lot of unrelated land masses much closer together.

And the most likely scenario they saw was that, somewhere between 200 and 300 million years into the future, the planet will get a new supercontinent which has already been dubbed Amasia. The name comes from the pieces that will form it – the collision of Australia, Asia, and the Americas, closing up the Pacific Ocean.

Before this informative study took place, Jay Foreman and Mark Cooper Jones of Map Men looked at the state of the Earth at 250 million years from now.