What the World Might Look Like in 250 Million Years

Comedians Jay Foreman (previously) and Mark Cooper Jones of Map Men take a long-reaching look at what the current continents may look like in approximately 250 million years. Before looking forward, the men look at the history of tectonic plate shifting, such in the case of Pangaea. It’s this specific history that informs what land masses might look like in the future.

There are several predictive models including Novopangaea, Aurica (“where Eurasia splits in half and both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans close up”), Ultimate Pangaea (“where Britain gets closer to America”), and Amasia (“where all the continents congregate around the North Pole except Antarctica”). Of course, these models only guess at what might happen, there are no guarantees, however, that the Earth will last that long.