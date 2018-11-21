Night Vision Camera Captures How Four Cats Entertain Themselves While Their Humans Are Sleeping at Night

The amazingly lovable feline duo of Cole and Marmalade and their little sisters Jugg and Zig Zag hilariously reveal through night vision video what cats do in the wee hours when their humans are sleeping.

Under the cover of darkness cats get even crazier! … Zoomies occur, lots and lots of zoomies!

During Halloween 2017, Cole and Marm searched all over the house for any spooky spirits lurking about, giving their human Chris Poole a bit of the creeps.

Also in 2017, Poole captured night vision footage showing how four tiny foster kittens acted during the night. Adorable, of course.