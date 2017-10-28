Laughing Squid

The Feline Duo of Cole and Marmalade Search Everywhere for Ghosts Lurking About the House

With Halloween just a few days away, the adorable feline duo of Cole and Marmalade searched all over the house for the spooky spirits lurking about, causing their beloved human Chris to wonder whether or not cats can actually see ghosts.

Are you a believer in the supurrnatural? … Things that go bump in the night are usually our cats running around like crazy at 3am, but maybe it’s ghosts and maybe our cats are chatting with them?


