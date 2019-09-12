Virginia Mermaid Explains Her Deep-Seated Connection to Water in a Mesmerizing First Person Narrated Film

“Wetlands” by filmmaker Persia Beheshti is a beautifully choreographed experimental film about an underground mermaid society in Virginia. In the film, Mermaid Undine mesmerizingly narrates a beautiful ballet of fellow mermaids while explaining her deep-seated connection to water.

‘Wetlands’ is an experimental documentary which captures the world of mermaids in Virginia. The mystical allure of the mermaids is joined by an exploration into mankind’s spiritual connection with water.

Behesti filmed the Coney Island Mermaid Parade for her previous, crowdfunded short film “Silicon Tails”.

via Boing Boing