Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Virginia Mermaid Explains Her Deep-Seated Connection to Water in a Mesmerizing First Person Narrated Film

by at on

“Wetlands” by filmmaker Persia Beheshti is a beautifully choreographed experimental film about an underground mermaid society in Virginia. In the film, Mermaid Undine mesmerizingly narrates a beautiful ballet of fellow mermaids while explaining her deep-seated connection to water.

‘Wetlands’ is an experimental documentary which captures the world of mermaids in Virginia. The mystical allure of the mermaids is joined by an exploration into mankind’s spiritual connection with water.

Behesti filmed the Coney Island Mermaid Parade for her previous, crowdfunded short film “Silicon Tails”.

via Boing Boing





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved