The Android Hosts Turn the Tables on Their Human Counterparts in the Season Two ‘Westworld’ Trailer

In the folksy trailer for the second season of the HBO Hit Westworld that was revealed at the Comic-Con 2017, the suddenly self-aware hosts travel back to 2018, where they take it upon themselves to treat their human counterparts and guests of the park in the same way that they were treated in the past, thereby turning the tables in a very dangerous game.

Journey back to #Westworld in 2018.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer that played during the Hall H #WestworldSDCC panel at #SDCC2017.