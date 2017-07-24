Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Android Hosts Turn the Tables on Their Human Counterparts in the Season Two ‘Westworld’ Trailer

by at on

In the folksy trailer for the second season of the HBO Hit Westworld that was revealed at the Comic-Con 2017, the suddenly self-aware hosts travel back to 2018, where they take it upon themselves to treat their human counterparts and guests of the park in the same way that they were treated in the past, thereby turning the tables in a very dangerous game.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy