Westeros World, A Gorgeous Mashup of Title Sequences From ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’

Video editor and cinematographer Gilles Augustijnen seamlessly combined the title sequences of Game of Thrones with that of Westworld, resulting in a gorgeous mashup of the two entitled “Westeros World”.

A homage to the two iconic drama series Game of Thrones and Westworld and to title designers Patrick Clair and Raoul Marks. The project came to fruition over the course of 8 months of on and off work on it in my spare time.

Augustijnen stated that he was inspired by a mashup musical arrangement of the respective theme songs from each show. This arrangement, which was composed and performed by Brandon Chapman, provides the soundtrack for Augustijnen’s film.

