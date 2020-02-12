‘The French Dispatch’, A Wes Anderson Film About a Weekly Magazine Loosely Based on ‘The New Yorker’

The French Dispatch, the 10th film by director Wes Anderson, is about a weekly magazine in 1968, loosely based on The New Yorker magazine. The film is made up of three different stories all centering around the May 68 uprising in France. As with all his films thusfar, Anderson has recruited a star-studded cast.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.