Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

‘The French Dispatch’, A Wes Anderson Film About a Weekly Magazine Loosely Based on ‘The New Yorker’

by on

The French Dispatch, the 10th film by director Wes Anderson, is about a weekly magazine in 1968, loosely based on The New Yorker magazine. The film is made up of three different stories all centering around the May 68 uprising in France. As with all his films thusfar, Anderson has recruited a star-studded cast.

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

The French Dispatch Poster

The French Dispatch Benecio del Toro

The French Dispatch Bill Murray

The French Dispatch Elizabeth Moss, Owen Wilson

The French Dispatch Issues in Progress

The French Dispatch Newsstand

The French Dispatch Office

photos courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved