Weird City, A YouTube Originals Science Fiction Anthology Series by Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders

Weird City is an upcoming YouTube Originals series by Jordan Peele and Charlie Sanders, that takes a satirical look at the current way we live now through the prism of the “not-to-distant future”. In this particular future exists a society which there are only two classes of people, “Above the Line” and “Below the Line” and no one in the middle. Featured in this series are Sara Gilbert, Dylan O’Brien, Laverne Cox, Michael Cera, Ed O’Neill and LeVar Burton, just to name a few.

In this dystopian setting of our show, the middle class has completely vanished dividing Weird City into two sections: Above the Line (The Haves), and Below the Line (The Have Nots). Presiding over the denizens of the city is the strange and mysterious Dr. Negari, who weaves all of our stories together.

The story is told as an anthology, with a common thread that connects each episode. The series premieres on February 13, 2019 and will be available on demand through YouTube.




