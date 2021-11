‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Impersonator Narrates Thanksgiving Dinner Preparations With Parody Songs

Penn Holderness of The Holderness Family amusingly put on a curly wig, mustache, glasses, and floral shirt in tribute to his idol “Weird Al” Yankovic and began narrating Thanksgiving dinner preparations with parody songs. His wife Kim, per usual, did an excellent job portraying wife who lives with a weird (Al) husband.

If Weird Al ever sees this video, our deepest apologies… Oh oh ohhhhh, the right stuff-ING!