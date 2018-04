While performing in Carmel Indiana at the Center for the Performing Arts, the always entertaining “Weird Al” Yankovic once again took a break from his famous parodies to do a straight cover of the song “Rebel Yell“, which included an amazing imitation of singer Billy Idol‘s signature growl.

The very next day in Bethesda, Maryland, Weird Al performed a cover of “Refugee” by the late, great Tom Petty.

via reddit