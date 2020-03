Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

“Weird Al” Yankovic (previously) has been doing his best to keep his fans entertained and well-informed while quarantined due to the spread of Coronavirus.

This ongoing project includes an incredibly virtuosic accordion cover of the iconic Mason Williams instrumental “Classical Gas” that he performed alone on his balcony overlooking the city of Los Angeles.