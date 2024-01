Mixed media artist Isaiah Ferguson created a fabulous stop motion animated fan video for “My Bologna”, the hilarious “Weird Al” Yankovic parody of The Knack‘s song “My Sharona”. Ferguson’s interpretation is absolute perfection.

After 10 months of hard work, blood, sweat, Takis and determination, my first “Weird Al” Yankovic stop motion animation fan video is finally here!!! This is a labor of love project of which I am extremely proud for a multitude of reasons.