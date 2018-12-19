Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Handy Website That Quickly Removes Background Images From Photos in Less Than 5 Seconds

by at on

Background Remover

Remove.bg is a free service that removes background images from photos in five seconds or less. The site employs a clever API that determines and separates foreground from the discarded background. The only caveat at this time is that it only works on photos with people or faces.

You don’t have to manually select the background/foreground layers to separate them – just select your image and instantly download the result image with the background removed! …Our AI is trained to detect persons as foreground and everything else as background. That’s why it only works if there is at least one person in the image.

Background Remove Bruce Willis

Background Remove SNL

Background Removed Bao

via Doctor Popular




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP