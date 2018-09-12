A Unique Online Museum Dedicated to Early Website Design Between the Years of 1995 and 2005

Engineers Petr Kovár and Ondrej Letocha have created the Web Design Museum, an online gallery that features the designs of websites from 1995 through 2005, a period largely considered the nascent years of the world wide web. Sourcing pictorial information from Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, the Web Design Museum arranges the images in such a way as to exhibit an organized, comprehensive view of web design history along with recognizable trends that revealed themselves along the way.

Web Design Museum sets the main objective to trace the past web design trends, and to give general public the full picture of the web design past with the use of selected exhibits. At the same time, it seeks to use selected websites to outline the development of websites from the most distant past until present.

via Taylor Lorenz