A Wearable Plush Turtle Shell That Can Sooth Anxiety

The Snuggle Shell is a wearable plush turtle shell for adults that is super cozy and helps sooth anxiety. The plush is worn like a backpack, so there’s very little impeding of movement, plus it can keep the wear warm on chilly days.

Embrace the best of both worlds with The Snuggle Shell – its cozy warmth allows you to unwind while its flexibility ensures you can move freely and continue to conquer the day.

The Snuggle Shell comes in two sizes – SM/M and Megasize, and in three different colors – green, pink, and blue.

via Boing Boing