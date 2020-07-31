Colorado Man Creates Wearable Hummingbird Feeders to Attract the Tiny Birds For an Up Close View

JR Gordon of Lyons, Colorado, who attached tiny plastic feeders to his eyeglasses in order to attract hummingbirds, has come up with other very clever wearable devices that allow the birds to feed while he watches closely without making a move. The birds happily flocked to Gordon’s face to feed upon the sugar water he mixed up for them.

Gordon told the Lyons Recorder how he got started in hummingbird feeding.

“I’ve been feeding them for six years. …I’m at the JR Lazy G Ranch, and my father had been feeding them here for decades before I moved in after his passing. I put out four to five feeders, and have counted as many as 30 birds at a time feeding together.

Gordon also created a nice cool waterpark for the birds giving them a nice respite from the summer heat.